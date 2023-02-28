LACONIA — Carol Baldwin, 82, of the Taylor Community, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27.
Carol was born on Dec. 6, 1940, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Barbara and Harvey Fournier.
A lifelong New Englander — not counting the 7 years she and her family lived in Minnesota, which we will not hold against her — Carol was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and cat owner. Anyone who knew Carol knew that she loved her cats (including most recently, her beloved Amber), because she was usually wearing a cat t-shirt, a cat necklace, or sometimes cat earrings.
She was very active and loved a variety of sports over the years, including skiing, tennis and golf. Carol also never stopped learning. When her children were still young, she earned an associate degree in computer studies; later in life, she took a job as a tax preparer at H&R Block.
Carol was very social and loved getting together with friends on the golf course, at Bible study, or for bridge games. She and her husband of 47 years, Everett, traveled internationally during his time at Welch’s Foods, and after he retired, they began spending the winters in Florida. After Everett passed in 2014, Carol continued to embrace new adventures, traveling with friends on a safari in Africa in 2016, which allowed her to indulge in her love of wildlife photography. Carol loved her life and embraced every aspect of it every day.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Kristen Holmgren of South Orange, New Jersey; son, Gary Baldwin of Pasadena, California; brothers, Lincoln Fournier and Dick Fournier; sisters, Gail Mueller and Nan Kessler; and five grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, March 5, at 1 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Carol’s name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
