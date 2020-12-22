LACONIA — Carol Ann A. Beane, 71, formerly of Gale Avenue and South Down Shores, and of Meredith Bay Colony Club, Meredith, passed away at home following an eight-month illness, with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Carol Ann was born on April 18, 1949, in Franklin, the daughter of the late Lawrence "Red" and Margaret "Betty" (Chipman) Akerman. She grew up in Lakeport for most of her life, attending local schools, and graduating from Laconia High School class of 1967. Carol Ann was a 4-year cheerleader at LHS and was a part of the class of "67" reunions committee.
Carol Ann was a former communicant of Our Lady of the Lakes Church, St. Joseph Church, and a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish.
She worked for the Laconia Clinic and Jan and Her Friends (children's clothing store), in Laconia.
She was co-owner and Vice President of the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home up until her retirement.
Prior to the merging of the three Catholic churches in Laconia, Carol Ann was very involved in the St. Joseph Church, Laconia, and continued her volunteering at St. Andre Bessette Parish. She was an integral part of the St. Andre Bessette Parish Nutcracker Fair, the church Christmas decoration committee, altar committee, Ladies Guild, and volunteered in the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen. She also was a den mother for Pack #68 and a Ward Clerk for the City of Laconia Ward 3 for several years.
Carol Ann enjoyed playing bingo at the St. Francis Home. She cherished the family gatherings at their camp in Moultonborough, and their summer trips to the coast of Maine. She loved to shop, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, hosting many sleepovers, cheering them on in their sporting events, recitals, and accomplishments.
Carol Ann touched many lives; generously donating her time helping adults and children in her community. Carol Ann never missed the opportunity to send a card or letter celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, or acknowledging an event, not just to her own family members, but to her many friends and acquaintances.
Carol Ann was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her family was very important to her. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, of 51 years, Russell J. Beane, of Meredith; three sons, Craig Beane and Megan DeNutte, of Gilford, Chad Beane and his wife, Heather, of Laconia, and Curtis Beane and his wife, Jessica, of Gilford; grandchildren, Cody Beane and his girlfriend, Maddie Wunsch, Lucas Beane and Kathryn Beane, all of Laconia and Addison Beane and Delaney Beane, both of Gilford; a sister, Mary Lou Phelps and her husband Paul, of Laconia; nieces, Paula Phelps, and her husband, Manuel Fernandez Prieto, of Laconia, Dyan Backe, and her husband, John, of Valdosta, GA, and Isabella Beane, of Scarsdale, NY; nephews, Christopher Phelps and his wife, Kimberly, of Salisbury, CT, and Brent Beane, and his wife, Nesmely Giancarlo, of Washington, DC; great-nieces and great-nephews, Daniel Fernandez Phelps, Triana Fernandez Phelps, Bailey Phelps, Ryan Phelps, Rissy Beane Limpias, Evan Beane Giancarlo, Robbie Backe and Cory Backe; great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews, Duluce, Luna and Juan; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Dana F. Beane and his wife, Fereshteh of Germantown, MD, and Gary Beane and his wife Adriana, of Scarsdale, NY, and her two children, Stefano and Adriano and several cousins, aunts, uncles and several dear friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Don and Eva Beane.
There will be no Calling Hours.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH. The live stream of the Mass will be streamed through the St. Andre Bessette website or the St. Andre Bessette Facebook page.
A Private Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Condolences may be sent to Russell J. Beane, 21 Upper Mile Pt. Dr. #114, Meredith, NH 03253.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Carol Ann's memory to St. Andre Bessette Parish, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246 or Central VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
