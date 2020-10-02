LACONIA — Carol Ann (Cusac) Stockhausen, 81, passed away at Lakes Region General Hospital on Sunday, September 6, 2020, following an accident on Court Street.
Carol was born in Detroit, MI, May 7, 1939, to the late Roy and Marion (Lockwood) Cusac. She lived in Gilford, NH, with her husband Arthur Stockhausen Sr., who passed away in 2012.
She was employed by Dunkin Donuts in Laconia. She enjoyed being active in her church, singing in the choir, tending to her garden, helping others, donating to charities, and visiting the many sites in and around the Lakes Region.
Carol leaves behind two sons, Arthur Stockhausen Jr. of Merrimack and Roy Stockhausen of Laconia; two grandsons, Matt and Andrew Stockhausen of Merrimack; three brothers, Keith Cusac, Paul Cusac and Donald Cusac; and a sister, Sharon.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged, and face coverings will be required.
Graveside Services will be held at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH,03246 is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.