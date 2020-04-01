SANBORNTON — Carmine Cioffi, 94, of Black Brook Road, passed peacefully on March 30, 2020, at Franklin Regional Hospital.
Carmine was born on Dec. 8, 1925, in Norwalk, Connecticut, the son of Nicandro and Anna (Ciullo) Cioffi.
He served in the United State Marines, was a bricklayer for IU Allied Craftman & Bricklayers, was a communicant of the St. Joseph Parish, Belmont, and was a member of the Marine Corps League, Catholic War Veterans and the Laurel Athletic Club.
Carmine is survived by his beautiful sister, JoAnn Dzubak “Aunt Jennie” of New Fairfield, Connecticut; several terrific nieces, nephews, great- and grand- nieces and nephews; and very importantly by his family of friends, his dear pal, Don Foudriat, with a special mention to his devoted caregivers, Marcia and Jack Glazebrook and Barbara Bormes, for whom there is heartfelt gratitude.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Anne (Galbo) Cioffi; his siblings, Nick, Pat, Philomena “Mete Altieri”, Sal, Sam, Mary Vozella, Joe, and by Delores “Aunt Dottie Nocero”.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of life will be at later dates in New Hampshire and Connecticut.
Private burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery, Norwalk, Connecticut.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.