FORT MYERS, Florida — Carl K. Page of Cypress Cove, Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 92, following a period of declining health.

Carl was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on May 8, 1930, to Karl and Dorothy Page. He spent his childhood in Keene, where in high school he met his future wife of 68 years, Carol. Shortly after getting married, February 10, 1951, he was drafted into the United States Marine Corp. They moved to Jacksonville, Florida, for two years while he was serving. They eventually moved back to Keene where they welcomed a son, Steven, and a daughter, Susan.

