FORT MYERS, Florida — Carl K. Page of Cypress Cove, Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 92, following a period of declining health.
Carl was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on May 8, 1930, to Karl and Dorothy Page. He spent his childhood in Keene, where in high school he met his future wife of 68 years, Carol. Shortly after getting married, February 10, 1951, he was drafted into the United States Marine Corp. They moved to Jacksonville, Florida, for two years while he was serving. They eventually moved back to Keene where they welcomed a son, Steven, and a daughter, Susan.
Carl started his construction career at Bergeron Construction and later R.E. Beene Construction Co., where he became a job superintendent, working throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. In 1969, Carl, along with Douglas Stone and Kenneth Bonnette founded Bonnette, Page, and Stone Construction Co. Shortly after, the company and three families relocated to Laconia, New Hampshire. It became one of the largest commercial construction companies in New Hampshire and is still in business today. Carl was extremely proud of the business he and his two partners grew and enjoyed making Laconia his home.
After Carl retired, he and Carol split their time between homes in Laconia and Fort Myers. Having been members at Laconia Country Club for many years, they continued their love of golf at The Forest Country Club. If there was ever a man with morals and integrity, it was Carl.
Carl is survived by his son Steven, of New Hampshire and Belize; and his daughter, Sue Edwards and partner, Doug Conner, of Fort Myers; four grandchildren, Candice, Hillary, Joshua, Kristian; and great-granddaughter, Emma.
There will be no service. Cremation will take place with the assistance of National Cremation and Burial Society.
