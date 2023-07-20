Calee A. Spinney

Calee Anne Spinney passed away on May 27, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She is survived by her mother, Janet Blanchard and her husband Robert of Dover, North Carolina; her sister, Jenifer Merrill and her husband Jonathan and their children, Rachel, Revan and Liam of Belmont; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were like family.
Calee was predeceased by her father, Alan Spinney; her paternal grandparents, Carroll and Joan Spinney; her maternal grandparents, Walter and Audrey Leighton; and her aunt, Heather Siggers.
Calee was a lifelong learner. She graduated from Concord High School in 1999. Calee then attended the University of New Hampshire, earning a bachelor of arts with major in psychology in 2003. She pursued her post-secondary education first at Curtin University of Technology in Perth, Australia, earning a master’s degree of forensic sexology in 2005. Calee pursued her second master’s degree at University of the Pacific, earning a degree of master of arts with major of educational administration in 2015.
Calee was well-known for her sarcasm, sense of humor and fierce loyalty to her friends. She loved to cross stitch and at one point sold her creations on Esty. Calee also loved to curse, drink wine, eat delicious food, run and travel. Her favorite travel destination was Paris, which she got to visit one last time in the summer of 2022.
Calee's first official job was as a cashier for Market Basket. Before that, she was a part-time papergirl from age 12 to 15 for The Boston Globe, The Concord Monitor and The Union Leader. During her second semester at UNH freshman year, Calee secured a position as resident assistant in her dorm. It was a position that would come to define her adult life. She continued as an RA at UNH until she timed-out of the RA program. In graduate school, she again became an RA. Calee explored many professional endeavors after obtaining her first master's degree. She worked in casual and fine dining as a server, worked for two different agencies of the State of New Hampshire, and the wine industry in Napa Valley before finding her way back to fostering students in higher education. Calee first found her place at the University of the Pacific before moving on to the Academy of Art University, California State University Maritime Academy, and finally at Sonoma State University.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to your favorite animal-related charity in Calee's honor.
A celebration of life will be held at Elm Brook Recreation Area in Contoocook on Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. Calee requested a quintessential New England cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs and strawberry shortcake with a margarita bar. Sides will also be served, and we will enjoy '80s music while sharing our memories and celebrating Calee. Additional details can be found in events on Facebook.
