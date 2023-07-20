Calee A. Spinney

Calee A. Spinney

Calee Anne Spinney passed away on May 27, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She is survived by her mother, Janet Blanchard and her husband Robert of Dover, North Carolina; her sister, Jenifer Merrill and her husband Jonathan and their children, Rachel, Revan and Liam of Belmont; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were like family.

