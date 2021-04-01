Brenda May Bushnell, 59, passed away March 27, 2021, after a long illness.
Brenda was born October 31, 1961 in Laconia, NH, to the late Richard and Charlotte (Barneetz) Bushnell. Brenda spent much of her childhood in Meredith, then mostly resided in Moultonborough. She also lived in surrounding areas of the Lakes Region.
Brenda worked at Moultonborough Academy for many years, but her most recent employment was at Huggins Hospital up until her retirement.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Destiny Sweezey and her husband Nicolaus; her sister Carol Bushnell and her partner Robert Pompey; three brothers, Arthur Bushnell and his wife Donna, Peter Bushnell and his wife Julie, David Bushnell and his wife Leah; and many nieces and nephews.
Brenda was predeceased by her son, Jacob Guay; brother, Richard Bushnell Jr.; and sisters, Patricia Longley and Barbara Hounsell.
There will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.