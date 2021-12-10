SANBORNTON — Bradley "Brad" O. Laughy, 64, a lifetime resident of Sanbornton, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Brad was born on January 6, 1957 in Franklin the son of Delacie O. and Pauline E. (Colby) Laughy.
Brad was well known in Sanbornton as the go to person for his skills as a mechanic, being able to troubleshoot and repair just about anything that was brought in front of him. He worked hard his whole life starting in construction then operating his trucking company where he drove his plow and dump trucks.
When he wasn't working, which wasn't very often, he could be found riding his Harley Trike or driving his antique GMC pickup. His greatest enjoyment was working around his property that he kept in beautiful condition.
He was predeceased by his parents. His family includes his partner of 32 years and his wife of 25, Barbara J. (Griffin) Laughy of Sanbornton; his four daughters, Bree Camber and her husband Ryan on Orange, NH, Anita Verduzco and her husband Raul of Denver, CO, Cassandra Rivera and her husband Froylan of Bluffton, SC and Hannah Laughy of Sanbornton; his eight grandchildren; and his brother, Michael P. Laughy of Sanbornton.
A graveside service for Brad, will be held in the spring in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Memorial donations in memory of Brad may be offered to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.smartfuneralhome.com.
