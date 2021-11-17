CATONSVILLE, Md. — Bradley J. Buchanan, 46, passed away on Oct. 17, in Catonsville, Maryland after a long period of declining health. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend.
Born April 4, 1975, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Todd and Cynthia (Dillen) Buchanan, "Brad" or "James" (as his friends called him later in life), grew up and attended school in Laconia, New Hampshire. He moved back to Greenville for a brief period of time before heading out to discover the world around him. He went state to state, making friends wherever he went. He lived a simple but exciting life, working in construction in all the places he decided to call home, no matter how short or long the stay. He was a master framer, yet he could do anything in the construction field. He even discovered a love for electrical work. He fought wildfires and did tree work while spending some time out west. As a teenager, he was a talented artist drawing the exteriors of buildings with such detail. He also drew a beautiful picture of our Lord, Jesus Christ, still cherished today by his mother.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Buchanan, his sister, Crystal (Buchanan) Furnee and niece, Erin Furnee, all of Meredith, New Hampshire; his niece, Allison Brown, of Dover, New Hampshire; his paternal grandmother, Glesca Worden, of Port Charlotte, Florida; and many cousins, as well as his dear friend, Anna Marie Spinola of Catonsville, Maryland.
He leaves behind his best friend and companion, his spoiled little princess, "Baby Girl," the dog who was his world. He found her or as he would say, she found him, in his travels down south in Savannah, Georgia, four years ago. She was a street dog, domesticated over time through lots of love and patience... a dog with an entire wardrobe of coats, jackets, booties and even a Halloween costume. She will now be loved, cared for and spoiled by his sister and her family.
He was predeceased by his father Todd Buchanan, paternal grandfather "Jim" Buchanan, maternal grandfather and grandmother Carl and Norma Dillen, uncles Robert Dillen, Michael Buchanan and Patrick Buchanan, as well as his former brother-in-law and friend, Philip Furnee.
He will be remembered for his honesty, sense of humor, love for his family and friends and fierce loyalty for those whom he held close to his heart. He would literally give the shirt off his back or his last dollar to someone in need. He did not hold value in the things that money can buy, but rather in time... time sitting and talking, chatting on the phone, or getting to know a stranger. He appreciated a good football game, but was especially pleased if his Pittsburgh Steelers claimed the win!
A celebration of life will occur in the spring of 2022. He is missed, but would want those he leaves behind, and everyone, to show love and kindness, patience and understanding to anyone whose path they may cross. Remember that a smile or small act of kindness can mean more than you may realize.
