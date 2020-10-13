FRANKLIN — Brad McLaughlin, 40, of Franklin died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was born November 30, 1979 in Ft. Ord, CA to Wayne McLaughlin and Alice (Brooks) Kench and was raised in Franklin, NH by his mom and dad, Alice and Chris Kench. Brad attended local schools and held many different jobs throughout his adult life, most recently doing insulation work with Parenteau Insulation. He enjoyed countless hours spent hunting deer and bear as well as fishing year-round.
Brad's friends and family describe him as a "quick-witted, funny guy who everyone knew and loved, even if he drove you crazy" and, for his brother, he filled the role of "best friend."
Left behind are Brad's children, Madison McLaughlin of Lincoln, Arianna McLaughlin of Franklin, Bryce McLaughlin of Franklin; his parents, Alice and Chris Kench of Franklin; his brother, Brian McLaughlin of Waterford, VT and wife Jackie; sister, Melissa Grace of Lisbon, NY and husband Tyler; several nieces, nephews and other extended family; and many dear and cherished friends.
The family will receive visitors Friday, October 16th 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with an opportunity to share memories and stories at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King Street in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter PO Box 265 Franklin, NH 03235-0265 or online at www.franklinanimalshelter.com.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
