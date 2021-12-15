Beverly J. (Thurber) Day, 70

MEREDITH — Beverly Jane (Thurber) Day, 70, of Meredith, NH, died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Concord Hospital. She was born November 3, 1951 in Lancaster, NH, the daughter of the late Charles Thurber and Lillian Perry.
Beverly was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1969, and was Salutatorian of her class. After graduating, Beverly had a long career as an insurance agent. She worked for many agencies and was most recently employed at Horne Insurance.
Beverly loved being outside in her yard and she enjoyed being a member of the New Hampton Garden club. She also enjoyed reading in her free time. Beverly found great comfort in her faith and was a parishioner of Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Tilton, NH. Above all else, she was a beloved Grammy who cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Garcia and her husband Joseph; her siblings, Linda Dow and her husband Robert, Bill Thurber and his wife Vera, John Perry and his wife Linda; her grandchildren, Ohndrae, Winter, Evelyn, Lillian; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 322 West Main Street #110, Tilton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's memory may be made to: Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation of New Hampshire, P.O. Box 970, Concord, NH 03302.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Boscawen. To view Beverly's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
