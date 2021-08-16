HILL — Beverly I. Worden, 86, a resident of Hill for over 65 years, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, with her family by her side. She was born in Stockbridge, VT on January 9, 1935, daughter of the late Everett and Ruby (Smith) Smith.
Beverly worked at her own company as a machine operator and dress maker for two years, then became a homemaker for many more. She enjoyed spending time in the families camper, going to Pittsburg, hunting and fishing with her husband at the great lakes, spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids, cooking and baking and sewing.
She had been married for over 60 years to the love of her life, her husband, Kenneth George Worden Sr. at the time of his death in 2017. She was also predeceased by a son, Kenneth G. Worden Jr.
Her family includes her daughter, Kathy Jeanson and her husband Brad Campbell of Hill; her son, Todd C. Worden of Hill; her five grandchildren, Ashli Worden of Hill, Taylor Worden of West Virginia, Shawn Jeanson of Tilton, Justin Wheeler of Hill and Brandy Kelly; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Joanne Morrill of Bristol; and her brother, Bub Smith and his wife Deb of Laconia.
According to Beverly's wishes, there will be no calling hours planned. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the family lot at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hill.
Memorial contributions in memory of Beverly, may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
