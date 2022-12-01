TILTON — Bernard W. Chapman, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28 at Concord Hospital—Laconia.
He was born on July 15, 1928, on Pillsbury Lane. In his youth, he worked on the Hersey and Abbott farms. He was part of ROTC and became a postal worker for 37 years.
After retirement, he continued to work for several local businesses including Bryant and Lawrence Hardware in Tilton. He was a courier for Franklin Savings Bank, a bail commissioner, justice of the peace, supervisor of the checklist, as well as a rest area attendant.
Bernard was an active member of the Congregational Church in Laconia. For many years he was the innkeeper for the Christmas pageant there.
He loved his family, friends, and community and was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone, being a volunteer for the senior center as well as Meals on Wheels. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his wife Marilyn and son Dale.
He leaves behind three children, Lynn, Scott and Kent, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernard will be so greatly missed as he leaves behind a far reaching and enduring legacy.
A memorial service for all who wish to pay respect will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Laconia Congregational Church, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
