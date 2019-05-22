MEREDITH — Bernard (Bernie) J. Nealon passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Barbara, by his side on May 14, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Bernie was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Leo and Hazel Nealon and grew up on the family farm in Dracut, Massachusetts. He was married to his beloved wife, Barbara (Boumila), for 54 years. Together, they raised two sons while committed to their individual professions, enjoying their lives as a small family of four.
In 1962, Bernie graduated from Dracut High School, Dracut, Massachusetts. In 1964, Bernie began building their home in Dracut, which he and his wife, Barbara, would spend together for the next 35 years. In 1990, Bernie built their second home on Lake Wicwas in Meredith, where they spent 21 years vacationing and entertaining family and friends, enjoying all the seasons the Lakes Region has to offer.
Bernie was an active member in Carpenters Local Union No. 49 in Lowell, Massachusetts, for 25 years. During this time, he also started a business raising pheasants on family property in Dracut, Massachusetts. Doing business as B & B Pheasantry Game Bird Ranch, Bernie became a reliable resource for Boston restaurants and hotels to elegantly serve pheasants to their customers.
After 10 years working with Raythteon Company in facilities management, Bernie changed careers and became a Certified Nursing Assistant. For seven years, he shared time employed with private clients, as well as supporting several nursing homes in the greater Meredith area.
Bernie was a member of the Meredith Rotary, as well as a volunteer at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia and the Meals on Wheels Program in Meredith.
Over the years, Bernie took great pleasure in riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, especially during Motorcycle Week, treasure hunting in New Hampshire and Maine beaches with his metal detector, and at home strumming his banjo.
Bernie was predeceased by his loving son, Patrick J. Nealon.
Surviving Bernie are his wife, Barbara; his son, Barry J. Nealon of Bar Harbor, Maine; sisters Hazel Desrochers of Hudson, Florida, Shirley Nealon of Spring Hill, Florida, and Janet Cucchiara of Rochester, New York; and brother Leo Nealon of Dracut, Massachusetts. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Marcia Nugent and Joanne Bishop, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Barbara is very thankful of the loving caregivers and nurses and professional administrators at Forestview Manor for their care and compassion that allowed Bernie dignity to the end of his life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, on Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor, will be the celebrant.
Memorial donations in memory of Bernie may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601.
