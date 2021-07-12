BELMONT — Beatrice Alice DeBlois, 76, of Joy Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Beatrice was born on March 27, 1945 in Laconia, the daughter of Willie and Rose (Gagne) DeBlois.
She worked as an administrative assistant for the State of New Hampshire for 30 years, retiring on March 30, 2007. She was also a Eucharistic minister. Her passions included reading, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, family time, and going to the beach, and trips to the mountains.
Beatrice is survived by her sister Lorraine Parvin of Laconia; and her nine nieces and seven nephews. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Gertrude DeBlois, Paula DeBlois and Nancy DeBlois. In addition to her parents, Beatrice is predeceased by her brothers, Norman DeBlois, Raymond DeBlois, Richard DeBlois, and brother-in-law, Paul Parvin.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
The family kindly declines flowers. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Beatrice's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
