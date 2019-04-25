AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Barton Lewis Macchiette passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, lying in his wife Rande’s arms at the Warner Hospice Center on Amelia Island, Florida. He died from complications from congestive heart failure.
Bart was born in 1943 in Quincy, Massachusetts, to Albert and Adeline Macchiette. He graduated from Thayer Academy, Nasson College, American University and obtained his Ph.D. from George Washington University/Union University. Bart taught marketing courses at Towson State College in Maryland and at Plymouth State College in New Hampshire for 30 years.
Through college, Bart was a commercial fisherman for many summers, and those experiences provided forever memories and joy. In college and the following decades, Bart was in bands, playing a wicked blues piano and guitar. He was a fabulous cook, loved tennis, baseball and his 1840s farmhouse and barn with all the chickens, ducks, goats, and his beloved dogs, Nugget and Dante. He and Rande left the farm in Rumney, New Hampshire, and retired to Amelia Island in 2010 to be back on the ocean and enjoy the special offerings an island and special friends can bring.
Bart leaves his wife, Rande McCollum Macchiette; his sister, Kathleen Marcus of Cazedero, California; his two beloved cousins, Brian McNulty of Plymouth, New Hampshire, and Berta Macchietto of Clinton, Connecticut; and his deeply loved step-children, Filip J.M. Thurston of Durham, New Hampshire, and Rachel M. Thurston of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He also leaves many more cousins, and many friends from every decade of his life.
Bart will be buried at Bosque Bello Cemetery in Fernandina Beach, and a private family celebration of Bart’s life will be held later this year.
