BRISTOL — Barry W. Wingate, 76, died suddenly at home, Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born and raised in Winchester, MA, the son of Walter and Grace (Edwards) Wingate. Following graduation from Winchester High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he trained as a vehicle mechanic. He was honorably discharged after four years of service. Shortly after discharge, he was hired on as a patrolman for the town of Bristol. This was the beginning of a 50-year career in law enforcement. Three years after he was hired, Barry was promoted to Chief of Bristol Police Department where he served until his retirement in 2007. He then continued his career as a Sheriff Deputy with the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department until his passing. He touched so many lives and was considered a Godfather to this community. He was respected and loved by many for his service to Bristol and his humor and dignity will be greatly missed.
Through the years, Barry had attended night school as St. Anselm College earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He went on to be accepted into the elite FBI National Academy at Quantico, VA, taking many specialized classes and graduating in 1984.
To Barry, life was an adventure and he loved to travel with his wife Jean. He was an avid sportsman; and loved to play tennis and golf.
He is survived by his wife Jean (Martin) Wingate of Bristol; daughter Shelly of Concord; sons Robert of Plymouth and William of Laconia; granddaughters Emily and Sandra of Concord; sister Sandra Linck of Campton; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Edward Wingate.
Services - Memorial calling hours will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St. Bristol.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ. Interment with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the NH State Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Office of Development & Alumni Relations, Dartmouth-Hitchcock/Geisel School of Medicine, One Medical Center Drive (HB 7070), Lebanon, NH 03756. Please note in the memo “In Mem. Of Barry Wingate 02-22605.”
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
