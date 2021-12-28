MOULTONBOROUGH — Barbro Jansson, 91, of Moultonborough, NH passed away peacefully on October 26, 2021 in her home with her family by her side. Born in 1930 in Brooklyn, New York to Signe and Carl Bursell. Educated in both New York and Sweden, she enjoyed a career at Avon Cosmetics in Manhattan before getting married to the love of her life, Bernard Jansson, who she met on a blind date at a New Year’s Eve family party in Haworth, New Jersey in 1956.
That same year, on December 29, Barbro and Bernard were married at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in the Bronx, New York. There they started their family in 1959. Three years later, they moved to Haworth, New Jersey where they lived for 33 years and raised a family of three.
She was a longtime, active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tenafly, New Jersey where she enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir.
In 1991, they relocated to the home of their dreams, a beautiful lakefront A-Frame which they renovated into an expansive property to host family and friends, where they created lifelong memories on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, New Hampshire.
They became members of the Moultonborough United Methodist Church where she was passionate about her role as a Stephen’s Minister and attended many bible studies and church functions. Barbro had many artistic talents including rug hooking, needlepoint, drawing, quilting, and gardening.
All her life, she enjoyed sharing stories and photos of her outdoor adventures including her love of skiing, travels around Europe and the United States. As a young woman, she was a member of the Swedish Ski Club of New York, taking frequent winter trips to New England, including skiing the legendary Tuckerman Ravine.
Barbro is survived by her beloved husband Bernard of 64 years; her son, Larry Jansson and his wife Susan of Haworth, New Jersey, their children Hope, Emma and Sean; her daughter, Linda Oakes and her husband Michael of New Hampton, New Hampshire, their children, Katherine married to Brian Englishman and Kevin Oakes married to Janelle Commerford; and her son, Paul Jansson and his wife Susan of Arvada, Colorado, their daughter Anneka. She adored and cherished her six grandchildren and all the granddogs too.
She will be loved, missed and forever in our hearts and minds. A private memorial service among family and friends will be held in her honor at a later date.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.