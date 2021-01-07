LACONIA — Barbara Summers, 87, of Whipple Ave, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her home.
Barbara was born on July 14, 1933, in Salem, NY, the daughter of the late George and Thelma (Manley) Farwell.
Barbara and her family moved from New York to Weare, NH in 1941. She was a graduate of the Weare Class of 1951, and was a talented basketball and softball athlete throughout her school days.
Barbara worked for Aavid Engineering for over 25 years and also worked as a waitress. Barbara was life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1670 and also the captain of the VFW pool team.
Barbara loved the Boston Red Sox, cooking, dancing, and playing cards.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Cindy Miner, Judy Beaule and her husband Peter, and Jennie Paquin; two step-sons, Bruce Summers and Alan Summers and his wife Holly; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Lucille Jones, Patricia Robinson, and Donna Goss. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Summers; her brother, Richard Farwell; her son-in-law, Mark Paquin and her son-in-law, Kenneth Miner.
Barbara was a very special lady and loved everyone she met. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the NH Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
