NORTHFIELD — Barbara Ann (Bailey) Puffinburger, longtime resident of Northfield, NH, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, at the age of 85.
Barbara was born on August 19, 1934, to Howard Worthen Bailey and Irene Alice (Yeo) Bailey. After graduating from Tilton Northfield High School, Barbara enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in January of 1953. Upon completion of basic training, she was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC, until receiving her honorable discharge at the rank of corporal in 1955. Barbara went on to serve as a civilian employee for the Navy at Port Lyautey in Morocco, which allowed her to visit Spain and Egypt among other exotic destinations.
She returned to her native New Hampshire and in 1961, and Barbara married her longtime admirer and fellow Lakes Region resident Richard Puffinburger. In December of the same year, Barbara gave birth to the couple’s only child, their daughter Carla Lee Puffinburger.
In 1972, Barbara began her 26-year career as an administrative assistant at Winnisquam Regional High School. Over more than a quarter of a century, she touched the lives of hundreds of students and faculty.
A New Englander through and through, Barbara enjoyed Maine summer vacations with her family and was a fervent Boston Red Sox fan.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Howard and Irene Bailey; her brother, William Bailey; her sister, Dorothy Desmond; and her grandson, Seth Miller.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla; her grandson, Dane Miller, and granddaughter, Taylor Miller; her companion, David Wadleigh; and countless friends and loved ones.
Barbara was laid to rest with military honors in Park Cemetery during a small private ceremony on July 25, 2020.
Donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to the Park Cemetery Restoration Fund’s GoFundMe campaign (gf.me/u/ykrur2).
