GILFORD — Barbara L. Unsworth, 87, of Gilford, NH, formerly of Lynn and Danvers, MA, passed peacefully on November 20, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Richard H. Unsworth with whom they shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Lynn, MA, she graduated from Lynn English High School, later returning to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse working at Lynn Union Hospital for many years. Barbara expressed her artistic talents knitting, cake decorating, and painting. In retirement Barbara and Richard enjoyed family, boating, and travel.
She is survived by sons, David Unsworth of Haines, FL and Scott Unsworth of North Woodstock, NH; grandchildren, Tammy Rugh of Rochester, NH, Kaitlin White of Baltimore, Md, and Jonathan Unsworth of Lyndonville, VT; and great-grandchild, Abram Rugh of Rochester, NH.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation to a charity of your choice or Alzheimer’s research.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 24, from 4-6 p.m. at The Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 DW Highway, Meredith, NH.
