LACONIA — Barbara Hayes, 98, of Laconia, peacefully passed away on January 6, 2021 in the tender care of St. Francis Nursing Center.
Barbara was born on November 25, 1922, in Thorndike, Maine to the late Maurice and Nola (Berry) Higgins.
Barbara was the second oldest of six children in her family. Her detailed memories and lived experience of growing up on the family farm were cherished conversations that will live on in our hearts. Her stories about the struggles, joys and hardships, were the foundation of her determination and cheerful outlook; even in the face of adversity. This innate perseverance brought her through the pandemic with tremendous grace and ease.
Barbara graduated from Morse Memorial High School in Brooks, Maine and went on to receive her Associates Degree from Merrimack Community College, graduating when she was 71 years young! She truly enjoyed her work-life as a receptionist, as her enthusiastic personality brightened everyone’s day in countless ways. She never considered age to be a determining factor in her viewpoint, enjoying a very active life. As a breast cancer survivor, she participated in the annual walk for decades, until she was in her 95th year.
Barbara also balanced her time between knitting and quilting; sharing her mittens and hats with schools and hospitals. As an avid quilter, she thoroughly enjoyed the process of planning and designing, as she added her Love and Blessings to every hand-sewn stitch before she joyfully gave away her beautiful creations to fortunate family members.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Beverley Ingraham; her children, Cynthia Boyle, Daniel Corbin, Linda Thanas and her spouse, Mark, Valerie Foresta and her spouse, Jerry, Peter Hayes and his spouse, Jan; she is also survived by 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Grammie loved making sweet notations in her calendar and diaries of new babies being born and remembering their ages over the years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Ernest Hayes.
Our family wishes to acknowledge, with deep appreciation, the skilled and kindhearted staff of St. Francis Nursing Center for the devoted care of our Mother. Your hands have been our hands of Love, providing soothing touch and reassurance over these many months. We extend to you our prayers and never-ending gratitude for the beauty of your commitment to our loved-ones and community. May God Bless You and provide you strength in this time.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
