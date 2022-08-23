BRISTOL — Barbara Gendron, 79, of Bristol passed away August 18, 2022 at Catholic Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Barbara was born September 23, 1942 in Bristol to the late parents Oscar Gendron and Barbara (Tucker) Gendron.
Barbara graduated from Newfound Memorial High School where she played basketball. In 1960 the team won the Pemi League Championship, the first title in the school’s history.
Barbara worked in Meredith for a short time. She then worked at IPC (Freudenburg-NOK). She was the first woman to work on the press line. She retired after 48 years in 2005. She always worked additional jobs besides IPC. After retiring she worked for a Home Health Care Agency.
Barbara enjoyed going out dancing, bowling, going out with friends, cribbage, watching her favorite game shows, playing poker (she loved), and spending time with her loving family.
Barbara will be most remembered for her sense of humor, kindness, loving heart, doing for others, hard worker, and her devotion to her two daughters. Also, for being an all-around wonderful woman.
Barbara is survived by and will be dearly missed by daughter, Christine Gendron and significant other Ed Stubbs; daughter, Catherine Ballou and husband Mark; grandson, Matthew Gendron; and granddaughter, Brittany Follansbee. Special adopted granddaughter, Courtney Moody. Very special nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will held on Friday August 26, 2022 at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith from 6-8 p.m. Burial will at the Homeland cemetery in Bristol on Saturday, August 27 at 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St.Jude.com.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Gendron family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
