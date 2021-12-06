LACONIA — Audrey Campbell Laverdure, 99, of the Taylor Community and formerly of Meredith, NH, died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Concord Hospital-Concord, NH.
Audrey was born on February 17, 1922 in Southville, MA, the second of three children to the late Curtis Ernst Morse and Mabel Beatrice (Campbell) Morse.
Audrey was a graduate of Marlborough High School, Marlborough, MA, and received her seamstress training at David Hale Fanning School, Worcester, MA, in 1941.
Audrey was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church of Laconia and expressed her deep faith as a Eucharistic Minister and as a Lector. She also worked with the Girl Scouts and Habitat for Humanity. Audrey was a strong social justice advocate who helped elderly people and those in need.
Audrey is survived by her son, Rodman J. Laverdure and his wife Bernice of Albany, OR; three daughters, Carol A. Laverdure of Hampstead NH, Susan T. Laverdure of Shawnee, KS, and Nancy J. Laverdure-Plourde and her husband Bernard of Readfield, ME; two grandchildren, Sherri Schott and her husband Michael of Minot, ND, and Kristine Marie Corleone-Laverdure, Glastonbury, CT; three great-grandchildren, Alison Mayer, Brett Schott, and Kasey Schott Murphy; great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Audrey’s extended family includes: Vinh Van Ha and Diep Mien Nguyen of Michigan, Co Uyen Catalina, Co Diem Currier, Lawrence and David Ha, Chau Minh Nguyen and Cuong (Nguyen) Ha.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Louis Alfred Laverdure; a sister, Jacqueline Morse; and a brother, Robert H. Morse.
A Calling Hour will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Calling Hour at 11:00 a.m. also at the church.
Burial will be held in the Spring of 2022 at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Audrey’s name may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 322 W. Lamar St Americus, GA 31709 or Future in Sight, 25 Walker St. Concord, NH 03301 or a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
