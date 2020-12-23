LACONIA — Arnold V. Swanson died on Sunday, December 20, 2020, after a long 5-year battle with Merkel Cell cancer.
Arnold was born in Massachusetts to Ebba and Victor Swanson, on September 27, 1937.
Arnold’s family moved to Barnstead, NH, in 1946 and he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1958.
Arnold joined the U.S. Navy after high school and was an Electronics Technician (ET2) on the aircraft carrier USS Leyte CVS-32. Following his military service, he worked for Verizon Communications retiring in 1997 after 30 years.
Arnold was heartbroken by the death of his wife of 48 years, Judi (Marie) this past September, along with the loss of his daughter, Susan Swanson in 2019 and his twin brother, Walter Swanson in 2017.
Arnold’s family includes his 2 daughters, Julie Dufault and her husband, Kenneth, Heidi Weymouth and her husband, John; five grandchildren, Jamie Dufault and wife, Kimberly, Andrew Dufault, Tishara Bennet and husband, T. J. and Liam and Danica Weymouth; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter on the way.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Comfort Keepers for their care, compassion, and friendship to Arnold the last few months.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Granite State Dog Recovery at 7 Dartmouth St. Hooksett, NH 03106 or via their website, https://granitestatedogrecovery.com/.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be in the NH State VeteransCemetery in Boscawen with Military Honors.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
