FRANKLIN — Anthony George Bordeau, known to all as “John,” passed away at age 81 on March 12, 2021 at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona, FL, surrounded by family. He was born July 16, 1939 in Kittery, ME, to Ruth Christie Bordeau and Maxie Bordeau. He is most recently a resident of Franklin, NH, and Titusville, FL.
John was a proud Navy veteran, having served his country from 1958-1962 aboard both the USS Intrepid and the USS Independence. He graduated from (then) Plymouth State College in New Hampshire with a degree in history. A lifelong enthusiast of working on internal combustion small engines, his early career included co-owning a local moto-ski dealership, Outdoor Living, Inc. He was among the early members of the teaching staff at Laconia High School’s vocational education center, the J. Oliva Huot Technical Center, and taught small engine mechanics there for 20+ years. In his retirement, he expanded his horizons by working at the Franklin District Court as a security guard.
John was raised in the Meridian Lodge of Masons in Franklin, NH, on 2/14/1974 and has been a member for 47 years. An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting in central and northern New Hampshire. A favorite pastime was to spend early mornings and late afternoons on Lake Seymour in Morgan, VT, where he patiently fished for 30+ years. John consistently worked to improve his golf game during retirement winters in Titusville, FL. In a recent golf game, he and his team earned an 8 under par game in their 9-hole scramble!
He will be remembered by his loved ones for his keen observations, true wit, and as an even-tempered friend who could fix just about anything. His sense of adventure and excellent sense of direction meant that there are few roads in the state of NH that he hadn’t traveled on, trails he hadn’t explored by snowmobile, and he could find his way to most anywhere. He and his faithful dog Princess enjoyed taking his Jeep for a ride.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, having celebrated 60 years of marriage on May 28, 2020. He is also survived by their four children: John Bordeau of Andover, NH, Kathleen Bordeau of Ocala, FL, Brian Bordeau and wife Karen of Sanbornton, NH, and Jeanne Tebbetts and husband Shawn of Gilmanton IW, NH. Loved deeply by his family, he holds an extra special place in the hearts of his grandchildren: Jennifer Bordeau of Watertown, MA, Lindsay Tebbetts of Gilmanton IW, NH, Theresa Barton and great-grandson Odin Laliberte of Laconia, NH, Andrew Bordeau of Andover, NH and Marshall Bordeau of Sanbornton, NH. He is also survived by his siblings: brother, Bradley Bordeau and his wife Judy of Englewood, FL; sisters, Marilyn Sorrenty of Concord, NH, Beverly Green of Concord, NH, Brenda Bryant of Littleton, NH, and Karen Newton and her husband Ivan of Sanbornton, NH; and many nieces, and nephews.
John is predeceased by his grandson, Riley Tebbetts; his brother, Clarence Curtis; and his sisters, Claire Curtis Bartlett, Judith Bordeau, and Sally M. LaCasse.
The family is planning interment at the NH State Veterans Cemetery and services in conjunction with the Meridian Lodge of Masons of Franklin in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to a charity you support, in memory of John.
Alavon Direct Cremation Services of Daytona, Florida, has assisted the family with arrangements.
