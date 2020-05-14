Gilford -- Annette (Carignan) Hutchins, 80, of Potter Hill Road died peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Annette was born on September 17, 1939 in Laconia, the daughter of Lucien and Cecelia (Binette) Carignan
Annette is survived by her son, James Hutchins, and his wife, Arline of Gilford, NH and their two children, Allison of Manchester, NH and Jacob of Portland, ME; son, John Hutchins, and his wife Denise, and their two sons, Benjamin and Jeffrey all of Belmont; and her daughter, Catherine Davis, and her husband, Brian, and their daughter, Hailey, all of Moultonborough. Annette was predeceased by her husband, Roger Hutchins in 2012.
Annette graduated from Laconia High School, Class of 1958, and lived in the Lakes Region her whole life.
Annette's greatest love was her family who she treasured dearly. She embraced every moment she spent with them, especially her grandchildren.
Annette was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing various meals for family, friends and others in the community.
She had a passion for painting & gardening. She loved the beauty of nature that surrounded her and captured this in her paintings of flowers, birds and small animals.
Annette was a member of the Lakes Region Art Association and she received several awards, many of them 1st place, for her paintings that were exhibited throughout the Lakes Region.
She was voted artist of the month on several occasions. She was a member of the Opechee Garden Club and her love of gardening was evident in the plants and flowers that bloomed around her home during all four seasons.
Annette was a dedicated caregiver for her husband, Roger, for over 10 years.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, services will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 N Main St Ste 1, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
