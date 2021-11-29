NORTHFIELD — Ann Marie Danforth, 62, a lifetime resident of Northfield, passed away at Concord Hospital on Thursday, November 25, 2021 with her family by her side. Ann was born on July 17, 1959 in Franklin, daughter of the late Albert and Annette I. (Robert) Loranger.
Ann graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School in Tilton and became a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin. After several years she changed her career path and started working at the Dollar Tree in Tilton where she was employed as the Assistant Manager of the store. She enjoyed camping, going to the casinos and going for rides on their motorcycle. Ann was always there for her family and friends including helping as a caregiver for many years.
Her family includes her husband of 44 years, Larry D. Danforth of Northfield; her three sons, Michael J. Danforth and his girlfriend Maria of Allenstown and twins, Eric D. Danforth and his wife Jennifer of Franklin and Deric L. Danforth and his wife Kim of Northfield; her six grandchildren, Cody of Northfield, Dustyn of Laconia, Cayden of Franklin, Jason of Laconia, Alexis of Franklin and Croy Danforth of Tilton; and their adopted grandson, Devohn Johnson of Northfield. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" I. Miller of Sanbornton; her four brothers, Omer J. Loranger of Holland Patent, NY, Robert J. Loranger of Tilton, John A. Loranger of Northfield and James "Jimmy" J. Loranger; and her many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. in Tilton. A celebration of her life will be held immediately following the services at the VFW Post 1698, 29 Peabody Place in Franklin. Burial will be held a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Ann Marie may be offered to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
