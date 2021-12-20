Angela M. Currier, 48

RUMNEY — Angela Monica Currier, 48, of Rumney, died November 23, 2021 at Speare Memorial hospital in Plymouth.
Born in Chicago, IL on June 24, 1973, she was the daughter of the late Nils and Berta (Lux) Stansen.
Angela grew up in California and New Mexico until she was a teenager. She moved to the Bristol area and graduated from Newfound High School in Bristol. She has been a resident of Rumney for the past 11 years.
Angela served in the Army National Guard from 2001 to 2005.
Angela is survived by her husband, Eric L. Currier; her children, Andrey, Erica, and Hunter, all of Rumney; her mother, Berta Stansen of Alexandria; her brothers, David Stansen of Washington, DC., Steven Stansen of California; nieces, and nephews.
A graveside committal service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH on Tuesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.