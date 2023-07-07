GILFORD — Andrea Katherine Boland, 64, of Gilford, went home to be with Lord on Monday, July 1. She passed peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side.
Andrea was born on March 10, 1959, to Andrew and Nancy “Leaman” Boland in Boston, Massachusetts. She grew up in Ipswich, Massachusetts, known for Cranes Beach and Cranes Castle.
Baptized at age 12, Andrea became interested in biblical truths and developed a personal relationship and love for Christ. This led to a lifelong compassion for children and the church.
After graduating from Ipswich High School in 1977, Andrea was married to Douglas James Fithian from Ipswich. She was married 30 years.
In her first years of marriage, Andrea took a job with Newbury House Publishers in Rowley, Massachusetts, working as a secretary, greeting authors and assisting in marketing and production.
Her passion for children resurfaced and she became a full time professional foster mother. This became Andrea’s mission in which she cared for 15 children over the years and eventually adopted three children. The children she took into her home came from extreme, abusive situations.
Again, her love for children led her to the Strafford Learning Center in Nottingham, where she worked as special education para — professional teaching grades four to six. Andrea resigned to give birth to her firstborn son, Isaac Andrew Fithian in 1992 and 21 months later gave birth to Brianna Katherine Fithian. Subsequently, that led to 15 years of homeschooling her children while becoming involved in the local community, collaborating with other homeschool families, developing programs to benefit their children.
Andrea went back to college at age 39, and received her degree in human services (youth, elderly, community), (summa cum laude) at Hesser College, Manchester. She then acquired a job with Tri-County Cap in Berlin, as a program specialist for workforce development, assisting single moms and dads on temporary assistance for needy families. She ran two classrooms, teaching state wide classes, conducted vocational assessments, provided educational resources and helped participants develop job portfolios. After several years the contract in Berlin transferred to Southern NH Services in Manchester. Andrea retired in 2021 to spend time with her beloved family.
Over the course of her life, Andrea volunteered for the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Dover, taught Sunday school (12 years), and served in local food pantries.
Organizations: New Hampshire Health Freedom, 8.3 Leader, We the People, and most recently, Isaiah 61 Café, a homeless shelter in Laconia.
Outside her passion for serving the community, Andrea enjoyed sailing (especially with her father), volleyball, (star server) hiking, running, weight lifting, Jeepin’ and kayaking (especially with friend Cheryl being serenaded by Loons).
Andrea is survived by her three sons, two daughters and their families; Raul and wife Laurie and their children Kaitlyn, Raul Jr. and Leah; Michael and his son James; Isaac and wife Rachel, and their children Noah and Elijah; and Michelle and her daughter Amara; Brianna and her fiancé Andrew and their children, Adelynn and Riley. She is also survived by one brother, Christopher Francis Boland from Winsor, Maine; aunt, Mary Lee from New Hampton; dear companion, Tyler A. Waisanen; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Living Hope Church 8025 South Willow St. Manchester NH 03103 or Isaiah 61 Café, 100 New Salem St., Laconia, NH 03246.
“We have only this life to live by faith. It is true, I am not always faithful, but I never lose courage. I leave myself in the arms of our Lord. We must abandon the future into the hands of God.” — St. Teresa
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, at noonl at Union Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, pvisit wilkinsonbeane.com.
