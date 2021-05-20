MEREDITH — Allen E. Richardson, 87, passed away with his loving wife and daughter holding his hands on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Gilmanton.
Allen was born in Hartford, CT to Marion (Sibley), Boulanger, Richardson, D’Agnese and Barton Richardson. As a child, Allen spent much of his time playing in the woods and brooks of Windsor Locks, CT, where he acquired his love and appreciation for nature and beauty. Bradley Field (a World War II Military Air Base at the time) was nearby. As a child, he watched a deafening cloud of aircraft leave for the war in Europe. He also saw the ravaged aircraft and their surviving soldiers return at the end of the war. These memories and the continual aircraft activity nearby influenced the rest of his life. Allen started building model airplanes at nine years old.
In his teen years, Allen moved with his mother to Lynn, MA. The proximity to the ocean created a love for the sea and sparked his interest in sailing and boating. He was also near Beverly Airport where he hung out and became a student pilot. He earned his Commercial Pilot’s License a day before he had to report for Military Service in the Army.
The Army sent him to Fort Rutgers for Aircraft Mechanic training. He was assigned to Area One transportation outfit in Korea where he maintained L-19 aircraft. Al continued his hobby of building model airplanes and competed in Japan with his club.
After Active Duty service, Allen returned to the North Shore of Boston where he flew as a fish spotter for the Gloucester fishing fleet. An engine failure forced an ocean landing which necessitated Al being rescued by one of the fishing boats while the plane sank.
His next job was in Marblehead, MA, at Little Harbor Yacht Yard where Hood Sails were being designed and created.
Allen returned to Bradley Field in Hartford, CT, and worked at Kaman Aircraft where he became a Flight Line Crew Chief inspecting and testing new helicopters before delivery.
While in Hartford, Allen met his soul mate, business partner, and wife of 59 years, Janette Stevens. They were married in 1961 in the Southern Berkshires of MA where Janette grew up.
In 1962 Allen became a smitten Daddy to a baby girl named Robin. While still working for Kaman Aircraft, the family moved to Storrs, CT.
Allen acquired a love of the Lakes Region Area of New Hampshire while attending Motorcycle Weekends on his bike and flying into Laconia Airport while accumulating hours towards his Commercial Pilot’s License.
After a large layoff at Kaman Aircraft in 1964, Al and Janette started Sky Tours Inc. giving seaplane rides on Paugus Bay. In 1973 Sky Tours was sold.
Al and Janette were onto their next endeavor building Aeroweld, Inc. an Aircraft Engine Component Manufacturer whose Quality Management System is certified to ISO/AS9100D.
Al and Janette worked hard and played hard. They enjoyed their home of 50 years on the north End of Lake Winnisquam where they water skied, sailed, and hosted many parties. They enjoyed traveling, sailing in the BVI and the Florida Keys. They were also instrumental in establishing the Loon Sanctuary at the north end of Winnisquam.
Al was a Mason, Rotarian, and Winnipesaukee Yacht Club member. Al was a frequent patron of all the local eating establishments where he enjoyed meeting his friends and making new ones.
Al was a kind, gentle, quiet, nice man who faced all challenges with courage and dignity. He loved to tell and laugh at his own corny jokes. Allen was a good man.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 12:30, at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Allen’s name to any Veteran’s group or Aircraft Museum.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
