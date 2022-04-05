CHIEFLAND, Fla. — Allan F. Hodgkins, 90, of Chiefland, FL, and Lancaster, NH, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, FL with his son by his side.
Allan was born December 5, 1931 in Laconia, NH, to Philip M. and Melba Taylor (Keasor) Hodgkins. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1950 and went on to enlist in the Navy during the Korean War. He became the head electrician on a mine sweeper after graduating from Bliss Electrical College in Washington, DC. He said prior to that, the only thing he had wired was a table lamp in shop class.
After the war ended, he returned to civilian life. Allan worked for 30 years for Public Service of New Hampshire. At the same time he pursued Real Estate investing, which at one point had him owning property in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Florida and Nova Scotia. He had a knack for seeing the value in property.
His wise investments allowed him the privilege and good fortune to retire at 55 years old. He was blessed to have 35 years to enjoy his retirement. Up until the last few weeks of his life, he was active, alert and enjoying every day. We should all be so lucky.
He is predeceased by his parents, his first wife Pauline Hodgkins and his second wife Mary Ann Burdett. His girlfriend Ann, continues to live on in their house in Florida.
He is survived by his son, Scott and his wife Carol and his granddaughter Lela, of Gilford, NH. He has two step-daughters from the marriage to Mary Ann Burdett, Melissa and Helen Martin, a step-granddaughter Jezzamine Umscheid and two step-grandsons, William and Coleman Gross Martin.
Burial at Union Cemetery to be announced.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
