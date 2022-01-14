SOUTH TAMWORTH — Allan Cook passed away at his home in South Tamworth on January 12, 2022, after a long illness.
He was born on September 11, 1953, and attended elementary school in Tamworth. He was a graduate of Kenneth High School in Conway. Alan drove truck for I.P. in West Ossipee until he went into business for himself with his own logging truck. He was also co-owner of Cook Logging and Pulping Co.
Alan was predeceased by his father John O. Cook Sr. and his lifelong companion Patricia Moneypenny. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Cook of South Tamworth; three brothers, John O. Cook Jr. of Moultonborough, Vincent Cook and Daniel Cook of South Tamworth; two sisters, Cynthia Frye of Moultonborough, Lisa Frank of Sandwich; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in the spring.
