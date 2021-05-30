OGUNQUIT, Maine — Alexander “Aly” John Carrier, 34, of Ogunquit, ME passed away May 26, 2021. He was born August 9, 1986 in Laconia, NH to Richard Carrier Sr. and Wendy Morris.
Alexander graduated from Laconia High School in 2004. He most recently worked at Black Bear Inn as an Innkeeper and a Bartender at MaineStreet, both in Ogunquit. He was very loved and had a huge infectious smile. He loved animals but spent most of his time enjoying friends and family.
Alexander was preceded in death by his father, Richard Carrier Sr. on July 4, 2005. He is survived by his mother, Wendy McLaughlin and step-father, Tom McLaughlin of West Gardiner; sister, Jennifer Goodwin and her husband Keith of Concord, NH; brother, Richard Carrier Jr. of Portland, ME; sister, Laura Carrier of Bristol, NH; nieces and nephews, Rebekah, Kobe, Alivia, Jakob, Lukas and Leia; best friend, Eddie Gayhart and their dog Spencer of Ogunquit; and many friends and extended family members.
Visiting hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Bibber Memorial Chapel in Kennebunk (67 Summer St.).
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Alexander‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. www.bibberfuneral.com
