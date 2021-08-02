LACONIA — Alberta Jane Constant, 82, of Harrison Street, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Alberta was born on October 30, 1938 in Laconia, the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy (Foss) Hall.
She enjoyed spending time tending to her garden.
Alberta is survived by her stepchildren, Roy Constant, Allan Constant, and Esther Constant; her brother, John Hall; her sisters, Ernestine Nedeau, Dorothy Hall, Marjorie Sikora, and Lillian Carson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Alberta is predeceased by her loving husband, Elmer J. Constant.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
