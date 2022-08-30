Albert L. Phillips, 90

BELMONT — Albert “Tom” Leo Phillips, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster.
Albert was born on October 25, 1931 in Swanton, VT, the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Weeks) Phillips, and is the eldest of the Phillips tribe leaving behind a family tree that has sprouted many limbs.
Albert worked as a machinist at both Barons Machine Co. and Scott Williams companies for over 50 years. In his early years, he worked 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at one, then traveled to the other where he worked 4 p.m.-12 a.m. at Hebert Foundry. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and he often had stories to share with his family and friends.
Albert’s favorite pastime was running, especially longer distances. One of his greatest feats were running the marathon in Burlington, VT in the 80s. A race he was most well-known to attend was the grueling Belmont Old Home Day 10-mile road race which he successfully broke 60 minutes at the age of 53.
Albert’s most cherished times were spent with his wife, Shirley Arel. The extraordinary dedication and inseparable bond between the two of them, exemplifying the true definition of marriage, is something few get to witness in their lifetime. Those that knew him will recall the twinkle in his eye whenever she was within eyesight. They spent an inspiring 65 years together, raising three sons, and created endless amounts of memories to share for generations.
Albert’s endless hours spent on shore and in a row boat with his reel out exemplified his persistent patience. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, attending pow wows, and exploring and learning as much as he could about his family heritage. Albert always enjoyed sharing when he discovered a new family tree and has discovered an impressive amount of branches connected to his tree.
Albert is survived by his sons, Thomas L. Phillips, 68, Ronald R. Phillips, 67, Randell S. Phillips, 64, 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Phillips, Ralph Phillips, and Mike Phillips. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Shirley Phillips; and brothers, Raymond and Charlie; sisters, Peggy, Susie, Debbie, and Elaine.
The family would also like to thank Tom and Shirley’s long-time neighbors and dear friends Elsie Noyes, Jimmy and Bonnie Davis for their loyal friendship throughout the years.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery, 1345 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home; Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
