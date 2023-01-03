GILFORD — We lost our beloved sister, wife, daughter, niece, aunt and friend, Alane Louise (Parsons) Grant, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, after a long illness. The family wants to thank the doctors and nurses at DHMC for their efforts in helping Alane over the past couple of years.
Alane was born Dec. 11, 1960, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the second of seven children to Leon A. Jr. and Marilyn (Carleton) Parsons.
Alane worked in HR and payroll processing over the years in New Hampshire and in Florida. She was also a member of the VFW Post 1670 Auxiliary. Alane enjoyed quilting, having made quilts for many of her family and friends. She loved gardening and flowers, doing puzzles, boating and spending time with her family. She was our family historian, tracing the family genealogy. Alane and Tim shared in their love of feeding the neighborhood birds and chipmunks and in loving their dogs.
Alane is survived by her husband of 32 years, Timothy F. Grant of Gilford; and their 15-year-old chocolate lab Mandi, her constant companion; her sisters, Natalie Hebert, Laura Dowling, Lisa Winkley and husband Brian, and Leslie Boisvert and husband Joshua; her brothers, Leon Parsons III and wife Brenda, and Lance Parsons and wife Erica Letourneau; nieces, Kaitlyn and Kristen Dowling, Ariana Walsh, Abigail Winkley, Mary and Grace Parsons, and Genevieve Boisvert; nephews, Leon Parsons IV, Jordan Hebert and Benjamin Boisvert; her mother-in-law, Marilyn Grant; and many other relatives. She had a close connection with her aunt, Leslie Sheehan, who consistently offered love and friendship during Alane’s illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Marilyn (Carleton) and Leon "Al" Parsons; her nephew, Todd Hebert; and her father-in-law, Charles Grant.
We will forever miss and love you, Alane.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:30am, in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
