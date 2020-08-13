EAST ANDOVER — Alan L. Laughy, 81, of Tucker Mountain Road, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Sanbornton, NH on December 6, 1938. He lived in Hill, NH before moving to East Andover 20 years ago.
Alan served in the US Navy and was an engineer for Arwood Corp. in Tilton, NH for 37 years and then joined Lewis and Saunders in Laconia until his retirement.
In his younger days, Alan enjoyed skiing and more recently liked to hunt and fly with his friends.
He is predeceased by six brothers and sisters and his longtime companion, Mavis Newton, in 2017. He is survived by two sons, Daniel Laughy of Andover, NH and Alan Laughy, Jr. of Hill, NH; a daughter, Mary Flemming of FL; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Eileen of AZ and Jean of NH.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
