BRIDGEWATER — Alan Duboyce, 61, of Bridgewater, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.
Alan’s family moved to Bristol in 1974, as he attended Newfound Memorial High School and graduated in 1979.
Alan later moved to Florida where he enjoyed the warmer weather and riding his Harley trike. He overcame many obstacles and made many friends in his lifetime. In 2005 he moved back to New Hampshire to be closer to his family and the Newfound area that he loved so much.
Some of the things Alan enjoyed were southern rock music, NASCAR racing, watching sci-fi movies and rides around “the lake.”
Alan is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Elsie (Bower) Duboyce; brother, Harold (Mack) Duboyce; and a sister, Donna Saponaro.
He is survived by his sisters, Suzanne Fronk and her husband Mike of Amherst, Karen Randall of Laconia, and Cherri Duboyce and her life partner, Carl Buzzell of Danbury.
Alan also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends. He will be missed by many.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Duboyce family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
