Alan Conlan, 90

MEREDITH — Alan "Skip" Conlan, 90, of Meredith, formerly of Reading, MA, passed away on March 26, 2022 at home after a brief illness with his daughter by his side.
Skip is survived by his two daughters, Janet Steen and husband H. Kirk Steen III of Marblehead, MA, and Nancy Conlan of Meredith; two grandchildren, H. Kirk Steen IV and Eric Steen, both of Marblehead, MA; great-grandchildren, H. Kirk Steen V and Liam Steen.
A funeral service for Skip will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at The Meredith Congregational Church in Meredith. The Reverend Peter Lovett will officiate the service. Internment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center Rd., in Meredith.
Skip loved the outdoors and shared his love with Family and many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Lakes Region Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 766, Center Harbor, NH 03226 in Skips memory.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
