BRISTOL — Alan Clark, 56, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2020. Born in Concord, New Hampshire, Alan spent most of his childhood in the Tilton area and attended Woodsville High School and Winnisquam Regional High School.
In 1982 Alan married the love of his life, Ronica (Menard) Clark, and shortly after they moved to Washington state. In 1984, their beautiful daughter, Jennifer, was born. They lived in Washington until three years ago when they relocated to Bristol, New Hampshire.
Alan was a loving husband to Roni for 40 years. He was a great dad to Jen and a father-figure to many of her friends. Alan mentored numerous young people who Roni and Alan referred to as their kids.
After learning of Alan’s passing, one of the kids wrote, “How lucky you are that when you make friends, they become family. And even better, they share their parents with you and they become your parents too. Al and Roni were the neighborhood parents to so many of us. I am so lucky they took me in with my wayward soul lol. They were part of the tapestry to build life-long friends between so many of us.”
Another wrote, “You were a father to me even though I already had one. You filled so many empty holes in my young adulthood and my life in general. I love you and will miss you forever.”
Another wrote, “So many people learned so much from this man. The greatest thing he taught me was the power you gain by taking chances and trying things you think you may not be capable of. The world will not be the same without him.”
So many thought of Alan as the patriarch of their big family of friends and he is greatly missed by every single one of them.
Alan was predeceased by his father, Bernard Clark; his brother, James Clark; and his brother, Bruce Clark.
Alan leaves behind his wife, Ronica Clark; his daughter, Jennifer Johnson and her husband Travis; his mother, Jean Clark; his brother, Frank Clark and his wife Bonnie; his brother Kyle Clark and his wife, Tess; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no calling hours or services at Alan’s request.
Donations in his memory may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter, 19 Rescue Road, Franklin, New Hampshire 03235, because he loved his dog, Maggie.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the Clark family. For an online guestbook, please go to www.neunfuneralhomes.com
