ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Alan C. Beard, 73, of Laconia, NH, and Englewood, FL, passed away at Venice Regional Bay Front Hospital on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Alan was born May 24, 1948 in Rochester, NH, to the late Charles W. and Ruth H. (Young) Beard. He was predeceased by wife Jean in 2004.
Alan had many interests over his lifetime. From his youth into adulthood he was avid bowler and was in many leagues and teams. While in Florida he enjoyed pitching horseshoes. He loved anything with a motor and wheels. From his youth to the time he passed you could see him enjoying a ride on a Harley or one of his Vespa scooters, always with a huge smile on his face.
After graduating from Laconia High School in 1966, Alan served in the U.S. Army. For over 36 years he was a salesman at Manter Oldsmobile and Pontiac. He was a member in several organizations and clubs; Mount Lebanon Lodge No. 32, Bektash Temple, A.A.O.N.M.|S. of Concord, International Association, Legions of Honor A.A.O.N.M.S, Scottish Rite of NH, Winnipesaukee Shrine Club, past president of the Men's Bowling Association of Laconia, past director of American Red Cross, National Society of Sales People, Moose of Englewood, FL #1933, and Elk's Club #876 of Laconia.
Alan is survived by his brother, Barry and his wife Caron and their two daughters, Molly McCutcheon and Abigail Beard of Pownal, ME.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH.
A private burial will take place at Bayside Cemetery. A fellowship to follow at the church after service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be donated in his memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donations can be made online.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
