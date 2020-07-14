MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that beginning Monday July 20, daytime road paving operation will commence in Moultonborough, on Moultonborough Neck Road between Churchwood Lane and the end of pavement at the boat launch on Long Island near Harilla Landing Yacht Club. Weather permitting, daily paving operations will be conducted between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday, July 22. This paving work will require Moultonborough Neck Road to be reduced to one lane, and there will be no parking along the road edge during this time. Motorists should expect long delays and remain alert while traveling through the construction zones, obeying all posted signs.
This work is part of the $2.45 million. District 3 Resurfacing Program. The general contractor is GMI Asphalt, Inc. from Belmont, NH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.