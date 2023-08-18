08-30 COM silent film

Mary Pickford and Charles "Buddy" Rogers star in "My Best Girl" (1927), a sparkling romantic comedy showcasing the talents of Hollywood's most popular female stars. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — She was known as America's Sweetheart, but often played assertive take-charge characters that made her a role model to movie-goers around the world. She was Mary Pickford, who ruled the entertainment industry as the Queen of Hollywood during the silent era.

See for yourself with a screening of "My Best Girl" (1927), one of Pickford's landmark feature films, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m., at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 Main St.

