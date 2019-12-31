BELMONT — Make new friends, discover new passions - she’ll do all that and more at Girl Scouts.
Come discover what makes Girl Scouts the leading expert on girls. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information night for girls and parents from Belmont, Sanbornton, Northfield, and Tilton on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Belmont Corner Meeting House, 16 Sargent St., Belmont. Bring a friend to double the fun.
Whether she’s exploring nature and the outdoors, expressing herself through art or music, designing robots or board games, or helping her community through service projects, she’ll have a blast as she earns badges in just about anything that piques her interest. Get ready, because she’s going to make the world a better place – today and for the next generation.
Girl Scouting provides skills today for success tomorrow. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves over 10,000 girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Offering hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered activities in STEM, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship, and abundant opportunities to develop invaluable life skills, Girl Scouts helps all girls take the lead early and often.
For further information, please contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org
