HOLDERNESS — Leadership Lakes Region, a nonprofit, recently held its annual Lakes Day Program. Sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank and held at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, the day provided the class with information about the quality of New Hampshire’s lakes, the threats and challenges to the state's lakes, specific elements that comprise the lakes’ vitality and mindfulness about outdoor recreation safety factors.

The day began with a welcome to the science center by Amanda Gillen, communications director. She provided an overview of the center's mission and its variety of wildlife available for public viewing.

