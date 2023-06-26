HOLDERNESS — Leadership Lakes Region, a nonprofit, recently held its annual Lakes Day Program. Sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank and held at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, the day provided the class with information about the quality of New Hampshire’s lakes, the threats and challenges to the state's lakes, specific elements that comprise the lakes’ vitality and mindfulness about outdoor recreation safety factors.
The day began with a welcome to the science center by Amanda Gillen, communications director. She provided an overview of the center's mission and its variety of wildlife available for public viewing.
Andrea LaMoreaux, president of the NH Lakes Association spoke about the challenges of pollution and global warming impacting water quality in the state. Tiffany Grade of the Loon Preservation Committee, known as the “Loon Lady” for her colorful and detailed descriptions of our loon population and habits, offered a presentation on the waterfowl that can be heard on most lakes.
The leadership class heard from Leadership Lakes Region board member and graduate Kimberly Lesnewski, a mortgage loan officer with MVSB and president and training director for the Lakes Region Search and Rescue Squad. She was joined by SAR volunteer Ashley Smith and Conservation Officer Joseph Canfield from New Hampshire Fish & Game, who works closely with the SAR group.
The trio spoke to the need to be prepared when hiking in New Hampshire’s scenic mountains and cited real-life experiences they have had while searching for lost or injured hikers.
The day concluded with a boat tour of Squam Lake, on which the center’s tour boat captain narrated points of interest and pointed out birds that make Squam Lake home.
Applications are now being accepted for the next Leadership Lakes Region class, which begins in October. To apply or learn more, visit leadershiplakesregion.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.