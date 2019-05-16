WOLFEBORO — Beginning Saturday, May 18, and running through Monday, Sept. 2, the Wright Museum of World War II will join more than 2,000 other Blue Star Museums to provide free admission for those currently serving in the U.S. military.
Free admission is offered to those who serve in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps or NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and the more than 2,000 museums participating across the country. The full list of participating museums is available by visiting arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
“We are proud to be part of this program and say ‘thank you’ to all those who serve our nation,” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver.
The Wright Museum is open daily through Oct. 31. For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
