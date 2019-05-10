WOLFEBORO — Sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, the 2019 Lecture Series welcomes author Robin Hutton for War Animals, The Unsung Heroes of World War II on Tuesday, May 14, from 7-8 p.m.
At the lecture, Hutton will discuss the creatures that have served the country during wartime. “I think it's important to show the role animals have played throughout our history, especially in war,” she said. “They had no voice and they had no choice, but they gave their all to the cause and served so valiantly. Through the eyes of the animals, we learn about important moments in history that may otherwise be forgotten.”
Hutton is best-selling author of 'Sgt. Reckless: America’s War Horse' and president of Angels Without Wings, Inc.
“[Sgt. Reckless] was a Korean War horse who served with the Marine Corps and became America's greatest war horse,” she said. “She is even listed in 'Life Magazine' as one of our all-time greatest heroes.”
Hutton hopes attendees will take away from her lecture the importance of animals in war efforts throughout history. “We need to honor these heroes with something bigger and more permanent,” she said. “Having books on these stories is great because animals become ambassadors for all of the men and women who served in those battles.”
Hutton thinks more needs to be done. “These stories need to be preserved for all time, and as a way to honor them we want to build the International War Animals Museum,” she said. “To launch this museum, we are doing a very special medal ceremony in November, which I will announce at the event.”
War Animals, The Unsung Heroes of World War II will take place on Tuesday, May 14, from 7-8 p.m. at Wolfeboro Great Hall, 86 S. Main St. Admission is $3 for Wright Museum members and $8 for nonmembers. Due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
