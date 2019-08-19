MEREDITH — For every couple in love, meeting the parents is met with hope and trepidation. Often surprisingly smooth, it can also be a surprise, as is the case in 'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,' now open at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse.
The Todd Kriedler scripted adaptation is based on the film, for which screenwriter William Rose received an Academy Award.
The 1967 film is set in San Francisco, when inter-racial marriage was still illegal in 17 states. Despite the law toppling state by state for decades, the Supreme Court ruling of July 1967 banned the practice of marriage prohibition with reference to the 14th Amendment. Directed by Stanley Kramer, the cast included Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, and Sidney Poitier.
'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner' does not attempt to speak to race relations, but does speak to relationships of all kinds. Families, expectations, and accommodations for people with contrary points of view. There’s humor, and an opportunity for love to conquer every barrier.
The Winnipesaukee production is directed by Artistic Producing Director and Founder Neil Pankhurst. Nicole Harley and Versee Damien portray the couple in love. Ray Dudley and Donna Schilke are her parents, the Draytons, and Fennell Harris and Tracey Turner are his parents, the Prentices. Joining them in the cast are Raven Ray as Tillie, Pam Schnatterly as Hilary, and Tom Bengston as the monsignor.
'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner' is onstage through Aug. 24 at 34 Footlight Circle, with performances Monday-Saturday including matinees. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 603-279-0333 or visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
The playhouse is supported by Meredith Village Savings Bank, Lovering Volvo and Taylor Community.
