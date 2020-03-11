WOLFEBORO — The Village Players will present the comedy 'Laughing Stock' this summer, and they are currently casting the production.
Directors Michaela Andruzzi and Chelsea Stewart invite actors of all experience levels to attend auditions.
The play is set in a rural theatre in New Hampshire, populated by characters that resonate with any audience. The Playhouse, a rustic New Hampshire summer theatre, has scheduled a season which includes 'Dracula,' 'Hamlet,' and 'Charlie’s Aunt'. Despite the company's earnest, best intentions, they are over their heads, and mayhem ensues. The show follows the company through rehearsals, balancing the egos of aging stars and overly-serious directors, to disastrous opening nights. The theatre struggles on a tight budget, provided by one generous donor who has a tendency to forget to send her donation check.
The cast includes nine men and five women ages 16 and up. Auditions will include a cold reading and improvisation work, and will take place at the Village Players Theater on Glendon Street on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m., and Monday, March 23, at 7 p.m.
Performance dates are July 10-11, July 17-19. 'Laughing Stock' is sponsored by Dr. Richard Neal, DMD.
With questions, contact Michaela Andruzzi at michaelaandruzzi@hotmail.com or Chelsea Stewart at Stewart.l.chelsea@gmail.com, or visit village-players.com.
